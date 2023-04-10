1 stabbed in Colorado Springs early Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was stabbed in Colorado Springs.

Before 2:30 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a business near North Academy and Palmer Park Boulevard to a stabbing. The victim had several stab wounds, but is expected to be okay.

Police have not released any further details about what happened, or if there is any suspect description. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.