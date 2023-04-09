Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William "Lilly" Whitworth.
Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested
District 20 parents react to shooting threats
Colorado Springs parents react to teenager arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ area schools and churches
Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the...
Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado
Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect identified in shooting involving Colorado Springs police near mall
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog reportedly attacked someone at a Colorado Home Depot

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Big warm up ahead!
Nice Easter Sunday
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder
FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion...
Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion