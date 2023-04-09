Politicians and judges from across the country react to abortion pill ruling by Texas judge

Friday a federal judge in Texas ordered a hold on the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill Mifepristone. Which has been approved by the FDA for the last 23 years
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday a federal judge in Texas ordered a hold on the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill Mifepristone. Which has been approved by the FDA for the last 23 years to terminate pregnancies.

Across the country and locally people from both sides of the aisle have expressed both support and concern over this ruling by the judge. With some like governor Jared Polis calling it an attack on freedom.

In a statement made Friday night Polis called the ruling to suspend the approval of Mifepristone quote,

“An attack on freedom, putting people’s health and safety at risk by preventing doctors from providing a full range of safe reproductive health services.”

Going on to say Colorado will continue to protect the ability to make private medical decisions without the government.

In a 67 page opinion U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said the FDA violated a rule that allows for the accelerated approval of certain drugs. Mifepristone was first approved by the FDA in 2000 for medical termination of pregnancy through 10 weeks.

An attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom, called today’s decision a

“...significant victory for the doctors and medical associations we represent and more importantly, the health and safety of women and girls.”

Attorney General Phil Weiser called the ruling

“a continuing attack on the freedom for people to make their own decisions about their reproductive healthcare.”

Another federal judge in Washington directed federal officials not to hinder access to the drug.

The two orders from judges may mean that this case will be read in front of the Supreme Court who reversed Roe v Wade last June. The White House says the Department of Justice has filed an appeal and is seeking immediate stay of the decision,

