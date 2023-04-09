Large police presence in Fountain

You can see about six police vehicles on scene. This is at the intersection of Highway 85 87 and Alegre Street. Our Reporter on scene says yellow caution tape is now covering up this area. 11 News is working to find out what is happening on scene.
You can see about six police vehicles on scene. Our Reporter on scene says yellow caution tape...
You can see about six police vehicles on scene. Our Reporter on scene says yellow caution tape is now covering up this area. 11 News has not been told yet the reasoning for this area being cut off. These are questions we have asked police.(Lauren Watson, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple law enforcement vehicles can be seen along railroad tracks in Fountain off of Highway 85 87 and Alegre Street.

You can see about six of these vehicles on scene. Our Reporter on scene says yellow caution tape is now covering up this area. 11 News has not been told yet the reasoning for this area being cut off. These are questions we have asked police.

Multiple viewers are telling 11 News that a body could be found on railroad tracks. 11 News is working to confirm these details.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the...
Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado
major road construction to begin shortly on major intersections in Colorado Springs
Major road construction project to begin in late April on busy intersections in Colorado Springs
District 20 parents react to shooting threats
Colorado Springs parents react to teenager arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ area schools and churches
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Crews were on scene working to put out a fire at a car wash in Colorado Springs Saturday morning.
Crews respond to car wash fire in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Firefighters say the increase in containment comes from them working on hot spots, with the...
403 Fire 76% contained, burned over 1,500 acres in Park County
Officials across the country react to Texas judge ruling on abortion pills
Politicians and judges from across the country react to abortion pill ruling by Texas judge
Big warm up ahead!
Nice Easter Sunday
A small plane that was experiencing landing gear issues Saturday in Pueblo has landed without...
Plane lands with no injuries after circling Pueblo airport with landing gear issues