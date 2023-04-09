Large police presence in Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple law enforcement vehicles can be seen along railroad tracks in Fountain off of Highway 85 87 and Alegre Street.

You can see about six of these vehicles on scene. Our Reporter on scene says yellow caution tape is now covering up this area. 11 News has not been told yet the reasoning for this area being cut off. These are questions we have asked police.

Multiple viewers are telling 11 News that a body could be found on railroad tracks. 11 News is working to confirm these details.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.