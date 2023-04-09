Crews respond to crash with ‘serious injury’ in east Colorado Springs
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several lanes of a major roadway were shut down Sunday afternoon as crews responded to a crash involving at least one ‘serious injury’ on the east side of the city.
This happened at Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue sometime after 4 p.m. Colorado Springs Police have shut down all southbound lanes of Academy at Maizeland Road as they work to clear the scene.
11 News has a crew on scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
