403 Fire 76% contained, burned over 1,500 acres in Park County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some good news for firefighters currently fighting the 403 Fire in Park County.

The fire is now 76% contained. The fire has currently burned 1,518 acres. This increase in containment is attributed to the hard work of firefighters as they sought out hotspots that potentially threatened the fires perimeter and the accumulation of precipitation within the last few days.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

