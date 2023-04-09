403 Fire 76% contained, burned over 1,500 acres in Park County

Firefighters say the increase in containment comes from them working on hot spots, with the accumulation of rain within the last few days.
Firefighters say the increase in containment comes from them working on hot spots, with the accumulation of rain within the last few days.(403 Fire Facebook)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some good news for firefighters currently fighting the 403 Fire in Park County.

The fire is now 76% contained. The fire has currently burned 1,518 acres. This increase in containment is attributed to the hard work of firefighters as they sought out hotspots that potentially threatened the fires perimeter and the accumulation of precipitation within the last few days.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

