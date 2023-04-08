Plane lands with no injuries after circling Pueblo airport with landing gear issues

A small plane that was experiencing landing gear issues Saturday in Pueblo has landed without any reported injuries.(Pueblo Fire Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: As of 1:05 p.m. Saturday, the plane has landed. Officials said no one was injured.

Crews on scene also told 11 News Reporter Katelyn Quisenberry that this was the pilot’s first solo flight as a student.

PREVIOUS: The pilot of a small plane will likely have to make his landing without any landing gear at the Pueblo Memorial Airport Saturday afternoon.

The Pueblo Fire Department shared on social media that crews were on scene at the airport standing by in case of an incident involving this plane just after 10:50 a.m. At around 11:20 a.m., fire officials reported that the plane was a Piper with one person on board. At that time, another plane was preparing to go up and take a look at the Piper’s gear to see if it was stuck or if there was a hydraulic leak.

Fire officials said that the small plane was circling the airport to burn fuel and just before noon said that the plane was planning on burning fuel for about another hour.

This is a developing situation. 11 News has a crew on scene.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

