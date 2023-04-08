Major road construction project to begin in late April on busy intersections in Colorado Springs

The first phase in a $6.7 million project is set to start in 2 1/2 weeks. Springs utilities is starting with two intersections.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The first phase in a $6.7 million project is set to start in 2 1/2 weeks. Springs utilities is starting with two intersections -- academy Boulevard and Maizeland and Academy and North Carefree Circle.

“It’s a little bit disappointing and annoying,” Academy Blvd Claire-Elise Broner said. “It’s really a main street that people can travel on”

Carrie Guy with Springs Utilities says they’re going to install isolation valves which help to isolate water outages as they occur.

“It is really a result of the 2021 water main break that we had at Maizeland and Academy. I’m sure most people in that area know how many water outages we had and the road closures,” Guy said.

Guy says if you live in the area, you’ll likely lose water may 2nd through the 4th... But that they have a plan to help those impacted.

“When we have water main breaks, we use a technique called highlining which is a process where we run hoses from hydrants connecting to people’s homes in the water will come from the outside internally,” Guy said.

But for those who drive on academy like Serena Anderson Springs Utilities says there will be lane closures and delays for the duration of the project and to take alternative routes if they can.

“Traveling on Academy is a part of my daily life everything that I need is on Academy, so it will be a little bit sad to see that it’ll be closed down for a while,” Anderson said.

There will be an open house Tuesday for people to get more information on the project. It’ll be at Rocky Mountain Calvary church from 5 to 7 p.m.

There are also more projects planned for next year.

