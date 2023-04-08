Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado

Police say they have received many complaints from the community about these gatherings on Palmer Park Boulevard near Union. This involves loud music, reckless driving and multiple shots being fired. No injuries or arrests have been reported.
Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the...
Tire tracks in a parking lot on Palmer Park Boulevard Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the area Friday night following what police say was a large gathering of 60+ vehicles, many of which were driving recklessly, in the parking lot.(KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a large gathering overnight that involved multiple shots fired in southern Colorado.

Police say they have received many complaints from the community about these gatherings. This is on Palmer Park Boulevard near Union.

CSPD says they got ongoing complaints of large gatherings in the area with reckless driving, loud music and shots being fired. As police arrived around 10:30pm Friday, they saw more than 60 vehicles in the parking lot. Several of them were driving recklessly, doing donuts and one of the vehicles had people hanging out of it.

Police say the vehicles fled the property as soon as they saw them arrive. About seven to eight gunshots were fired by someone as they left the area.

As of right now, police have not arrested anyone or named any suspects. Police has not reported any injuries.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William "Lilly" Whitworth.
Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested
District 20 parents react to shooting threats
Colorado Springs parents react to teenager arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ area schools and churches
Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect identified in shooting involving Colorado Springs police near mall
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog reportedly attacked someone at a Colorado Home Depot
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch in recess until Monday

Latest News

Candidate looks into recount options in mayor's race
Colorado Springs mayor candidate looks into recount options
major road construction to begin shortly on major intersections in Colorado Springs
Major road construction project to begin in late April on busy intersections in Colorado Springs
Candidate looks into recount options in mayor's race
Watch: Possible recount request in mayor race
The new Centura hospital is located on the city’s north side, off of I-25 and Interquest.
11 News tours the new hospital coming to Colorado Springs