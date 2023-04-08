Large unsolicited gathering led to multiple shots fired in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a large gathering overnight that involved multiple shots fired in southern Colorado.

Police say they have received many complaints from the community about these gatherings. This is on Palmer Park Boulevard near Union.

CSPD says they got ongoing complaints of large gatherings in the area with reckless driving, loud music and shots being fired. As police arrived around 10:30pm Friday, they saw more than 60 vehicles in the parking lot. Several of them were driving recklessly, doing donuts and one of the vehicles had people hanging out of it.

Police say the vehicles fled the property as soon as they saw them arrive. About seven to eight gunshots were fired by someone as they left the area.

As of right now, police have not arrested anyone or named any suspects. Police has not reported any injuries.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

