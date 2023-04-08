Elk runs into side of Colorado deputy’s patrol vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is calling attention to all of the different kinds of danger their deputies face after sharing images Saturday morning of a deputy’s patrol vehicle that an elk ran into while the deputy was driving earlier this week.

Officials said this happened Thursday night while the deputy was driving down Highway 85, north of Daniels Park Road. The elk ran right into the driver’s side door of the vehicle, denting the vehicle and shattering the window. The deputy had to crawl out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was uninjured, but the elk did not survive.

