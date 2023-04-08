Crews respond to car wash fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a Colorado Springs car wash that caught fire Saturday morning.

Crews initially said they were working to put out the fire at Buffs Carwash on Garden of the Gods Road, just off of I-25, but firefighters told our crew on scene that the fire was actually at an abandoned Circle K across the street with its own attached car wash. Firefighters on scene said the first call came in at about 10:15 a.m., and water was on the fire within six minutes. 22 firefighters responded. Officials said that these crews were working a “fully involved car wash facility.”

Firefighters said the fire was under control within 10 minutes of the initial alarm, and there were no reported injuries. Firefighters told our 11 News crew on scene that the fire was caused by homeless trespassing.

