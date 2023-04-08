11 News tours the new hospital coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is raising the bar with a state-of-the-art hospital opening in July.

The new Centura hospital is located on the city’s north side, off of I-25 and Interquest.

After a nearly three-year process, St. Francis Interquest is 94 percent complete. Despite the pandemic and a national shortage of supplies, construction has stayed on time and within budget.

11 News toured the hospital.

This hospital will focus solely on orthopedic and spine surgeries. With views of the Air Force Academy and Pikes Peak, it features four floors of advanced technology, a turf field for rehabilitation, and will employ over 400 staff members.

Come July 11th, St. Francis Interquest will open its doors to the first patients.

The Director of Operations for Centura Health says this hospital will change the game of medical care for decades.

“Saint Francis Hospital on Interquest will be a center of excellence for orthopedic and spine surgeries,” said Bill Lueck, Director of Operations in Development for Centura Health. “That’s what we’ll do here. Our world-class caregivers and surgeons will focus only on that piece, and we will be excellent at it.”

There is a full-service emergency department and 72 beds, including 16 in the emergency room.

The hospital also has several operating rooms, specialized lights to control germs, and a secure TeleHealth link.

“For example, a surgeon doing a complicated spine surgery here in Colorado Springs can consult with an expert at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore,” Lueck said. “And that can be done securely in real-time from the operating room. Also, technology in our operating rooms uses a unique technology that includes special ceilings that control the airflow and the disinfecting lights that help control the germs that might be in the environment.”

Lueck says this will help ease the gap in medical care throughout the Springs.

“The reasons people will come here are the amazing nurses and doctors and the rest of the staff that will be taking care of us,” Lueck said.

The price tag on St. Francis Interquest is set at $180 million.

