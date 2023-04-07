Veteran healthcare services expanding in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Veteran healthcare services are expanding in Southern Colorado.

Friday, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is hosting a ribbon cutting at Premier Health Plaza off North Union Blvd in Colorado Springs.

This building is just for 1 of 3 projects slated for completion this year in Colorado Springs.

“We’re looking how to expand our clinical services to our veterans across El Paso county in the greater Colorado Springs metro area, because that area is expected to grow by 25% within the next years with our veteran community,” explained VA ECHCS Director, Michael Kilmer.

How the expansion works is most VA primary care and mental health teams will relocate from the Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic to areas closer to veterans homes.

“Then what we’ll do is backfill that space by bringing new clinical services for specialty care into the Colorado Springs metro area,” said Kilmer.

Specialty services that will be offered at Floyd K. Lindstrom include physical therapy, acupuncture, cardiology, urology, and more.

“The expansion to Union Blvd will more than double our clinical footprint there. So, when were done, on the 3rd floor, we’ll have our vet services that provide wonderful mental health services. We currently have our 2nd floor with primary care and now with the 1st floor, it will more than double our primary care clinical footprint,” explained Kilmer.

Another project set to be completed in 2023 is the Garden of the Gods VA Clinic which will have vocational rehabilitation and care for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Space Center Drive VA Clinic is also opening this year and the 16,000 square foot center will have mental health, physical therapy, and laboratory services.

“So, we’re just really pushing services out, getting closer to the community,” said Kilmer. “The VA has the greatest mission. We’re here to serve those who have served and our veterans return home to communities, I believe, a strong veteran community reflects a strong overall community. So, the community as a whole should be, and I believe Colorado Springs is, invested in seeing a healthy veteran community.”

Kilmer strongly encourages veterans to enroll with the VA to help bring additional resources to the community.

“I think it’s truly important that our veterans know and the community knows that every enrolled veteran helps the veteran community. Every VA veteran enrolled in VA healthcare brings additional resources,” said Kilmer.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.