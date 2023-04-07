Suspect identified in shooting involving Colorado Springs police near mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect who died following a shooting involving Colorado Springs police near the Citadel Mall Monday was identified Thursday night as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released more information about their ongoing investigation.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Harris, 19. According to officials, police located a suspect with a felony warrant in a stolen vehicle on Monday who later met up with another stolen vehicle with four people in it. Police pursued all five suspects near the mall, four were immediately apprehended while Harris fled toward the Burlington Coat Factory. Officials said the officers chasing Harris observed he was in possession of a handgun, and once inside the store, he produced the handgun and fired at least one round.

Officers administered medical aid to Harris and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Officials said they are investigating Harris’s death as one by self-inflicted means based on video evidence collected during their investigation.

During the apprehension, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials said at least one CSPD officer fired at least one shot.

The investigation is still ongoing and active.

EDITOR’S NOTE: KKTV 11 News originally reported in a previous article that police shot and killed the suspect. That information was incorrect. We regret the error.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.