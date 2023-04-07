Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his 2-month-old son.(Avon Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana man faces child abuse charges after officials said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on his 2-month-old son for pulling on his nose ring and being loud while he suffered from a migraine.

The Avon Police Department said 19-year-old Aaron Evans was charged with one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

According to court documents obtained by WXIN, the 2-month-old baby was taken to a hospital Monday with bruises on his body and a cut that was healing on top of his head. After seeing the state of the child, police began an investigation into possible child abuse.

Doctors later told police the baby also had fractured ribs, fractured legs, and a subdural hemorrhage. They also determined the baby had suffered from past injuries.

While investigating, police said they learned Evans had anger issues and would easily get frustrated with the baby. Investigators said these claims were corroborated with Evans.

Evans eventually confessed to police that he had abused the baby on several occasions.

When asked why he would abuse the child, Evans told investigators he had a migraine and wanted the baby to be quiet. He had also been angry at the 2-month-old for pulling on his nose ring and said he wanted to “inflict pain back” on the child, WXIN reported.

Evans was arrested following his interview with officials on Monday and taken to jail.

The 2-month-old child remains in intensive care in critical condition as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William "Lilly" Whitworth.
Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested
Crime scene generic photo.
Homicide investigation underway in rural Colorado area
A look at the mayoral races in Mankato & North Mankato and the sheriff races in Blue Earth &...
City of Colorado Springs election results
Cole Phillip, a UCCS pitcher, caught a massive walleye in Colorado.
Massive walleye caught in Colorado is not a state record, despite being longer than current record
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest
A teenager is suspected of planning to “shoot up” multiple schools in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Former student charged with threats at COS schools
Fire in El Paso County 4/6/23.
Evacuation order lifted for a fire burning in the Truckton area east of Colorado Springs Thursday
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Police: Suspect shot 2 hostages, killing 1, after wounding officer