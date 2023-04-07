District 20 parents reaction to teenager arrested threatening to ‘shoot up’ area schools and churches

Parents in District 20 tell 11 News they are scared to send their kids to school not just today, but everyday.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:25 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents in District 20 tell 11 News they are scared to send their kids to school not just today, but everyday.

“Every day every day I drop my kids off and I feel scared and worried you know this is serious, this happens,” district 20 parent Omal Hussain Saad said.

Saad has three children who attend District 20 schools. She’s one of the thousands of parents who received an email. With details of the arrest of a former student.

“You know you just you just go sort of blank when you hear that something like this was going to happen,” District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez said.

The arrest papers for William Whitworth, who identifies as Lilly, say her plans were stopped short because of a report to the police from her sister.

“Thanking the individuals who heard something saw something and said something,” Cortez said. “Because today or next week could be incredibly different if that individual did not take the courage and have the fortitude to speak up and do the right thing.”

The suspect allegedly told police there was no reasoning behind the planned shootings.

“You just always see you hear about it across the country and even though it’s happened in our own state, it just isn’t you can never picture the it being real I suppose,” District 20 parent Lindsey Jensen said.

Whitworth is booked into the Elbert county jail with a $75,000 dollar bond. She faces attempted first degree murder charges along with others. A preliminary hearing is set for may 5.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William "Lilly" Whitworth.
Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested
Crime scene generic photo.
Homicide investigation underway in rural Colorado area
A look at the mayoral races in Mankato & North Mankato and the sheriff races in Blue Earth &...
City of Colorado Springs election results
Cole Phillip, a UCCS pitcher, caught a massive walleye in Colorado.
Massive walleye caught in Colorado is not a state record, despite being longer than current record
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch

Latest News

A teenager is suspected of planning to “shoot up” multiple schools in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Former student charged with threats at COS schools
Fire in El Paso County 4/6/23.
Evacuation order lifted for a fire burning in the Truckton area east of Colorado Springs Thursday
Two people sought following incident involving a dog.
2 people sought after dog bites someone in the face at a Colorado Home Depot
4/6/23
WATCH: Teen suspected of planning school shootings in Colorado Springs