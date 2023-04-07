District 20 parents reaction to teenager arrested threatening to ‘shoot up’ area schools and churches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents in District 20 tell 11 News they are scared to send their kids to school not just today, but everyday.

“Every day every day I drop my kids off and I feel scared and worried you know this is serious, this happens,” district 20 parent Omal Hussain Saad said.

Saad has three children who attend District 20 schools. She’s one of the thousands of parents who received an email. With details of the arrest of a former student.

“You know you just you just go sort of blank when you hear that something like this was going to happen,” District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez said.

The arrest papers for William Whitworth, who identifies as Lilly, say her plans were stopped short because of a report to the police from her sister.

“Thanking the individuals who heard something saw something and said something,” Cortez said. “Because today or next week could be incredibly different if that individual did not take the courage and have the fortitude to speak up and do the right thing.”

The suspect allegedly told police there was no reasoning behind the planned shootings.

“You just always see you hear about it across the country and even though it’s happened in our own state, it just isn’t you can never picture the it being real I suppose,” District 20 parent Lindsey Jensen said.

Whitworth is booked into the Elbert county jail with a $75,000 dollar bond. She faces attempted first degree murder charges along with others. A preliminary hearing is set for may 5.

