Colorado Springs mayoral candidate considering recount

By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Sally Clark may have her eyes on a recount, as she requested an estimated cost for both a recount and the process to file for it Friday afternoon.

According to projected election results, candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are expected to move on to a run-off on May 16, with an estimated 30% and 19% of the vote, respectively. Clark received approximately 18% of votes, about 1,500 votes less than Williams.

Election results are expected to be certified next week, allowing until April 12 for military and overseas ballots to arrive and any discrepancies with signatures on other ballots to be resolved.

Run-off ballots will be sent out between April 21-May 1. The run-off will be an all-mail ballot election, with ballots due on May 16 by 7 p.m.

