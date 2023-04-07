Colorado in pictures: Celebrating our beautiful state with YOUR photos!

Take a look at some great shots from across Colorado!
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From Walsenburg to Gunnison, we wanted to celebrate our beautiful state this Friday by sharing your photos!

We asked you earlier in the week to send us some of your favorite “Colorado” images -- and boy, did you all comply!

Watch the video above or browse through the comments below to see the photos sent us by our talented viewers! If you wish to submit your own photos, follow our 11 News Facebook page or post them directly to our website here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William "Lilly" Whitworth.
Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested
Crime scene generic photo.
Homicide investigation underway in rural Colorado area
Cole Phillip, a UCCS pitcher, caught a massive walleye in Colorado.
Massive walleye caught in Colorado is not a state record, despite being longer than current record
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog reportedly attacked someone at a Colorado Home Depot
Flares near Fort Carson 4/5/23.
What were the weird lights west of Colorado Springs Wednesday? They were flares, this isn’t a teaser headline

Latest News

VA clinic
Veteran healthcare services expanding in Southern Colorado
Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect identified in shooting involving Colorado Springs police near mall
Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect dead after incident at Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch