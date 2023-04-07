2 people sought after dog bites someone in the face at a Colorado Home Depot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are being sought in Colorado following an incident involving a dog.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on Thursday that can be viewed at the top of this article that included the animal.

“This dog severely injured a customer at Home Depot on El Rancho Rd in Evergreen,” a post by the sheriff’s office read. “The women with the dog asked the customer to give the dog a treat for training, but customer was bit in the face. Women left the scene.”

It isn’t clear if the people pictured could face charges for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-271-5070.

On 3/31, this dog severely injured a customer at Home Depot on El Rancho Rd in Evergreen. The women with the dog asked the customer to give the dog a treat for training, but customer was bit in the face. Women left the scene. Call 303-271-5070 (press 0) if you can ID these women. pic.twitter.com/Gx2Uo5ouuC — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.