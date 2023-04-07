2 people sought after dog bites someone in the face at a Colorado Home Depot

Two people sought following incident involving a dog.
Two people sought following incident involving a dog.(JCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are being sought in Colorado following an incident involving a dog.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on Thursday that can be viewed at the top of this article that included the animal.

“This dog severely injured a customer at Home Depot on El Rancho Rd in Evergreen,” a post by the sheriff’s office read. “The women with the dog asked the customer to give the dog a treat for training, but customer was bit in the face. Women left the scene.”

It isn’t clear if the people pictured could face charges for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-271-5070.

