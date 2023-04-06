What were the weird lights west of Colorado Springs Wednesday? They were flares, this isn’t a teaser headline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News after spotting “strange” lights in the sky west of Colorado Springs.

According to viewers reaching out, the lights were visible from the Peyton area. Some people noticed four, others claim they spotted up to eight lights visible for miles.

“They were in a diamond formation,” one viewer explained.

“Did something blow up?” Another viewer asked.

“UFOs man. Dude, I guarantee it, UFOS and aliens,” another stated.

Multiple videos and photos were sent to 11 News showcasing the “weird” lights in question.

A spokesperson with Fort Carson tells 11 News they were flare rounds used as part of training. No other details were shared, but a lot of people were interested so we wanted to answer your questions!

