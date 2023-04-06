Unofficial results indicate a runoff election between two candidates for the mayor of Colorado Springs

After weeks of campaigning, a wide field of 12 candidates appears to be narrowed down to two.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After weeks of campaigning, a wide field of 12 candidates appears to be narrowed down to two. The city clerk says unofficial results indicate Colorado Springs voters have chosen Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams to face off in the first runoff election in eight years.

“I’m full of gratitude and joy and I’m in go mode. My mind is already thinking about May 16,” Mobolade said.

“The next steps have already begun, which is talking to folks who may have been backing another candidate trying to get their support,” Williams said.

Williams is running his campaign on his previous experience in politics. He was elected to positions at the county, city and state level and hopes that will be the difference maker for voters.

“I think you’ll have some contrast between the two candidates that are in the runoff,” Williams said. “I think the background of having made tough decisions that have actually gotten things done in the city is something that we are going to be talking to voters about.”

Mobolade does not have a political background. He says he is campaigning more on his leadership, his connection to local businesses and non-profits, and accessibility to residents.

“The proof is in the pudding you look at me you look at my track record look at the way I’m running my campaign, and it’s free of negative ads. It’s free of mudslinging I believe our voters are interested in renewed optimism, and hope. They want a different kind of leadership,” Mobolade said.

The runoff is scheduled for may 16. The city clerk is expected to certify the results next week and ballots go out later this month.

