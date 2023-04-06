Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested

Apr. 6, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is suspected of planning to “shoot up” multiple schools in Colorado Springs.

According to a news release issued by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, a teen named William Whitworth who identified as “Lily” was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal mischief, menacing and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.

The DA’s office included the arrest papers which can be read at the bottom of this article. According to the arrest papers, a family member of the suspect called authorities claiming their sister “threatened to shoot up a school.” Authorities went to 13915 Double Tree Ranch Circle in Elbert County on March 31. The suspect was found sleeping in her room.

“Once entering the home there was trash piled up all around the house to where it made it hard to walk inside,” part of the arrest papers reads. “There were numerous containers filled with half eaten food with mold growing inside and numerous alcoholic beverage containers laying around the house.”

A law enforcement officer spoke with the suspect, who reportedly said at one point, “I’m al little drunk by the way.”

“While waiting for the fire department to show up Lilly was asked how much she had been planning the school shooting and Lilly stated she’s about a third of the way from doing it,” the arrest papers add. “Lilly verified that Timberview Middle school was one of the ‘main targets’ currently and other targets were churches. Lilly was asked what kind of planning she had done, and she state layout of the school, active firearm planning and starting a manifesto.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance May 5 for a preliminary hearing. The suspect’s bond was set at $75,000.

Read the arrest papers below:

