Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Veterans from Illinois got the trip of a lifetime Thursday
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Of the more than 58 thousand names etched into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, veteran George Devers was only looking for one.

“I can’t find him yet. Names George Rice. He was my group chief. Flight Engineer. He was a great guy,” said George.

Nearly Seven decades ago, George and his brother Bill answered the call to action when the United States entered the Vietnam War.

“We was out drinking one night, and he said, we’re going to straighten that mess out. And we all volunteered next day,” remembers Bill.

George came to Washington to find his friend. After a long search, he found him, immortalized in the marble.

It’s a bittersweet moment, and a day he says he’ll never forget.

“We came in to the airport to say 200 people clapping for you. They didn’t do that back in the 60s. So it was tear jerking”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the mayoral races in Mankato & North Mankato and the sheriff races in Blue Earth &...
City of Colorado Springs election results
Crime scene generic photo.
Homicide investigation underway in rural Colorado area
Cole Phillip, a UCCS pitcher, caught a massive walleye in Colorado.
Massive walleye caught in Colorado is not a state record, despite being longer than current record
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
William "Lilly" Whitworth.
Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested

Latest News

4/5/23
WATCH: Strange lights spotted in the sky west of Colorado Springs April 5, 2023
Three rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals were released back into the wild at Midway Atoll.
3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’
Fire in El Paso County 4/6/23.
Evacuation order lifted for a fire burning in the Truckton area east of Colorado Springs Thursday
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’