Evacuation order lifted for a fire burning in the Truckton area east of Colorado Springs Thursday

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order was issued for an area in the Truckton area of El Paso County on Thursday.

At about 2:43 p.m. the following message was sent out to residents near Edison Road and Truckton Road:

“EVACUATION ORDER for Edison Rd on the West to Shear Rd on the South to Truckton Rd on the North to Harding Rd on the East in Edison due to a wildland fire near 9000 Bowen Ln. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now.”

At about 2:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced there was a “voluntary” evacuation order in Edison for the 9300 block of Bowen Lane.

At about 3 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted.

It isn’t clear which agency will be the lead on the fire, but KKTV 11 News is working to learn more and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the mayoral races in Mankato & North Mankato and the sheriff races in Blue Earth &...
City of Colorado Springs election results
Crime scene generic photo.
Homicide investigation underway in rural Colorado area
Cole Phillip, a UCCS pitcher, caught a massive walleye in Colorado.
Massive walleye caught in Colorado is not a state record, despite being longer than current record
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
William "Lilly" Whitworth.
Teen suspected of planning to ‘shoot up’ multiple Colorado Springs area schools and churches arrested

Latest News

4/5/23
WATCH: Strange lights spotted in the sky west of Colorado Springs April 5, 2023
4.6.23
Warming up into the weekend
Flares near Fort Carson 4/5/23.
What were the weird lights west of Colorado Springs Wednesday? They were flares, this isn’t a teaser headline
Crime scene generic photo.
Homicide investigation underway in rural Colorado area