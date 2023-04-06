Evacuation order lifted for a fire burning in the Truckton area east of Colorado Springs Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order was issued for an area in the Truckton area of El Paso County on Thursday.

At about 2:43 p.m. the following message was sent out to residents near Edison Road and Truckton Road:

“EVACUATION ORDER for Edison Rd on the West to Shear Rd on the South to Truckton Rd on the North to Harding Rd on the East in Edison due to a wildland fire near 9000 Bowen Ln. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now.”

At about 2:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced there was a “voluntary” evacuation order in Edison for the 9300 block of Bowen Lane.

At about 3 p.m., the evacuation order was lifted.

It isn’t clear which agency will be the lead on the fire, but KKTV 11 News is working to learn more and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

Wildland Fire Notice: EPSO is issuing a voluntary evacuation order in Edison, CO. Area of 9300 block of Bowen Ln. - Edison Rd. on the West, to Shear Rd. on the South, to Truckton Rd. on the North, and Harding Road on the East. EPSO officers are responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/SYI0BTRE2K — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.