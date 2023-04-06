‘Enough is enough!’: Southern Colorado students walk out to protest gun violence in schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students at a number of schools in southern Colorado walked out of their classes Wednesday as part of a national movement to protest recent incidents of gun violence, including the March 27 shooting in Nashville that claimed the lives of six people.

The 11 News team recieved reports of planned walkouts at several area schools in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

One of the schools that participated in Wednesday’s walk out was Columbia Elementary School, where young students had to be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to walk. These students and their family members walked the block around the school twice, chanting “enough is enough!”

One parent told 11 News his 11-year-old daughter has become more aware of gun violence in schools as she’s gotten older, and he said he saw solidarity between the kids walking out and the kids still in the school on the playground as they walked past.

“I think the kids were really proud of what they’ve done and it’s good for them to take a stand early on, whatever side of the fence they’re on with issues, for them to stand up for what they believe in and their rights,” parent Drew Livigni said.

Another area school that saw students walk out was Fountain-Fort Carson High School. Students there said one of their biggest concerns was that kids younger with them having to deal with some of the same fears they have going to school.

These students also said they don’t believe gun violence in schools is being taken seriously and that the normalization of things like threats of gun violence is becoming concerning as well. One student said she was afraid to go to the bathroom without a cell phone, fearing that she “won’t be able to text anyone goodbye or anything” should she not have it.

According to activist group Students Demand Action, thousands of students at more than 200 schools participated in this walk out.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.