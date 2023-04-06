Day 3 of Letecia Stauch trial: Man who says he found Gannon’s remains testifies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Five witnesses, photos, and videos, were part of the evidence presented in the third day of the trial for a Colorado Springs area woman accused of killing her stepson.

Letecia Stauch, accused of killing Gannon Stauch, was slightly more open to the room on Wednesday. As previously reported, she’s largely been covering her face to the room with her hair previously. On Wednesday, she was looking up and had her hair pushed out of her face at several points. She also has been taking notes and regularly talking with her defense team.

Prosecutors brought a bridge inspector based in Florida to the stand, who paused for a breath when telling the jury he found Gannon’s remains. He says he was doing routine bridge inspection on March 17, 2020 when he saw a suitcase below that bridge near Pensacola. He went below to check it out, noticed it was heavy, and said a strong smell came out when he opened the suitcase.

Prosecutors calling their second witness, a bridge inspector from Florida.



Gannon’s remains were found in a suitcase below a Florida highway.



He says he then saw “two little feet with football socks,” and knew it was human remains. He called local law enforcement, who later confirmed the body was that of Gannon Stauch, who had been missing since January 27 of that year.

Following that, a western Florida detective took the stand. He says they were able to confirm the remains were that of Gannon based on the missing poster that had been circulating for him.

A detective with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office testified about having found cleaning brushes with carpet fiber in them at the Stauch home in Lorson Ranch.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy testified about Letecia Stauch’s calm demeanor the night he responded to the Lorson Ranch family home for a call of a runaway child. His body camera video was shown, where Letecia Stauch is heard and seen cooperating with investigators in the moments when the search for Gannon started.

