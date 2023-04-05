Top 2 spots for mayor runoff election almost secured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Unofficial election results show businessman Yemi Mobolade leading the race for Colorado Springs mayor with 28.9% of the votes.

After securing the lead, Mobolade told his supporter to enjoy this moment but get ready for the runoff election ahead adding his campaign displays a future leadership Colorado Springs is hungry for.

“Colorado Springs, I hear you, I hear you, I hear you. We cannot keep doing the same thing and expecting the results to be different. We need leadership that is strong, collaborative, and unifying and welcome the best of our communities and that is the leadership I bring,” said Mobolade at his watch party Tuesday.

The policial newcomers will be joined by one other candidate in the runoff race for mayor as no one in the 12 person race received more than 50% of the vote.

The top 2 candidates are Sallie Clark and Wayne Williams who are separated by less than 2,000 votes with Williams in the lead.

Clark tells 11 News she is the best candidate for mayor as a business woman and former councilwoman and commissioner.

”At this point I am trying to stay positive and hope the votes come out in my favor. We have some pretty close spreads,” said Clark.

Williams, who was endorsed by current Mayor John Suthers, also has multiple years of experience both at the local and state level serving was the secretary of state from 2015-2019.

”First we have to make sure all the results come in, every vote needs to be counted but if the lead holds then I look forward to the runoff and looking forward to vigorous discussion with folks across the city,” said Williams.

Next set of results will be posted around 12:30 PM Wednesday.

