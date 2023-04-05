Southbound I-25 closed due to semi rollover in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-rollover caused parts of southbound I-25 to be closed Wednesday afternoon in the Pueblo area. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is between US 50 and Exit 99B and was still closed last time this article was updated at 2:15 p.m.
City officials say this is because of a semi rollover and are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to clean up a fuel spill from the semi-truck.
This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a major highway closure.
