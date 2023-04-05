Skeletal remains found on Pueblo outskirts ID’d
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Skeletal remains found just outside of Pueblo last month have been identified as a local homeless man.
The Pueblo County Coroner announced the deceased’s identity Tuesday as 59-year-old Jeffrey Hardwick. Hardwick was known to be homeless in the Pueblo area, and his remains were found on March 18 near the 200 block of East Meade Avenue just southeast of the city.
It’s unknown how long the remains had been there and whether Hardwick died of natural causes. The coroner is now investigating the cause and manner of Hardwick’s death.
