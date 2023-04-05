Sand thwarts stolen vehicle suspect during police chase in Fountain, according to authorities

Joseph Lollar
Joseph Lollar(Fountain PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A stolen vehicle suspect is in custody following a brief chase in Fountain on Monday.

According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tried to stop a driver along N. Santa Fe Avenue at about 2:30 in the afternoon because their vehicle had no plates.

“The vehicle did not stop for officers and began driving away recklessly at a high rate of speed,” a news release from Fountain Police explained. “Officers stopped pursuing the vehicle when they began getting close to Interstate 25. The vehicle continued southbound on South Santa Fe Avenue and then turned onto Charter Oak Ranch Road. A short time later, officers located the vehicle driving towards a gravel pit and tried to make contact again. The vehicle drove into a field and got stuck in the sand”

The news release adds the driver ran away while two female passengers were detained. A perimeter was set up and the suspected driver was eventually taken into custody. Officers also found a loaded handgun on the ground after walking in the direction the suspect had run. Officers also learned the vehicle was stolen out of Pueblo.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Lollar as he’s charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer and reckless driving.

The two passengers weren’t publicly identified and were released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

