Netflix show ‘Love is Blind’ is casting in Denver and 2 other cities

A generic graphic apparently showing two people in love. Or... it is possible they just got into a huge fight and they are hugging it out before another fight. We're not sure, this is a stock photo.(Peakpx / CC0 1.0 /MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A well-known Netflix show, “Love is Blind,” is currently casting in Denver!

According to an Instagram post by kineticcontentcasting, the show is casting in Denver, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Washington D.C.

“SINGLES!!! Kinetic Content casting is back at it and accepting Love Is Blind applications from not one, but three cities! You heard that right! We are currently looking for brave singles who are interested in a serious commitment,” part of the social media post reads.

If you live in the Denver area and would like to apply, click here.

The show is a dating reality series.

