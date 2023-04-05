Massive walleye caught in Colorado is not a state record, despite being longer than current record

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - If you take fishing seriously, you’ll want to know why a college student in Colorado is not a record holder despite catching a fish that was longer than the current record holder!

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Cole was fishing at Brush Hollow State Wildlife Area in Fremont County recently when he reeled in a walleye that was 31.75 inches long! The current record holder in Colorado for walleye length caught one measuring 30 inches. However, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife pointed out, to qualify for a record you have to measure the fish while it is alive, and document it with photos. The wildlife agency added Cole should have released the fish back into the reservoir. The release rule is a new one as of January 2020.

“As of January 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a new State Records by Length program,” part of a post on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website reads. “The new program recognizes the longest fish of a particular species that is caught and released by an angler, anywhere throughout Colorado. In this program, records are by length (inches), as opposed to our other program, the records by weight, which does not allow for catch-and-release entries. Unlike the Records by Weight program, these fish MUST BE RELEASED in order to qualify. The new stand-alone program requires anglers to follow specific steps for record submission and acceptance.”

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologist still encouraged Cole to submit his catch for a “Master Angler Award!” Click here for more on the “Master Angler Award” program.

The social media post adds Cole is a pitcher for the UCCS baseball team.

If you’re curious, the longest Walleye caught on record in Colorado was at Trinidad Reservoir in 2022 as it was reeled in by Scott Parton.

To accurately measure a fish for a length record according to CPW:

-You MUST place the fish directly on the measuring device (ruler, tape measure, etc.). As pictured in this article, the measuring device shall be behind or under the fish and not following the curvature of the fish.

-You MUST align the fish at a clearly marked area of the measuring device. In the image above, the 1-inch mark is used to clearly and accurately indicate the starting point for measurement.

-You MUST place fish on its side with the jaw closed.

-You MUST squeeze the tail fin together to obtain the maximum overall length.

-You MUST measure a straight line from the tip of the snout to the extreme tip of the tail fin.

This walleye would be a state record for length except for one thing. Cole Philip, a @UCCS junior and pitcher who is from California, landed the monster walleye Monday night at @COParksWildlife's Brush Hollow State Wildlife Area south of #ColoradoSprings. It was 31.75 inches. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/3zjEZSrzvX — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 4, 2023

