Death investigation underway in a rural part of Colorado Wednesday

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway in a rural part of Colorado on Wednesday.

Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but KKTV 11 News will stay in touch with authorities to provide the latest information. According to a spokesperson for Huerfano County, the sheriff’s office was handling a death investigation in the area of Gardner. The Gardner area is southwest of Pueblo County and east of Great Sand Dunes National Park.

It isn’t clear if the death is considered suspicious. Details on exactly where the death investigation was taking place were not available.

The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information tied to inquiries of a law enforcement presence. KKTV 11 News is working to learn more and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.