Day 2, Letecia Stauch trial: Gannon’s father testifies, says Letecia changed her story in recorded phone call

By Melissa Henry
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gannon Stauch’s father, Al Stauch, took the stand Tuesday, testifying against his ex-wife for hours.

Al Stauch is the first witness in the trial.

District Attorney Michael Allen first asked him to identify his son based on a photo that was shown in court. Al Stauch said, fighting back tears, “that’s my boy.”

The first half of the day was testimony relating to the Stauch family background.

Al explained he is in the Army National Guard in a full-time position, and that he has been re-stationed several times. He also told jurors that his move to Alaska for an assignment caused tension in his relationship with Letecia at the time. He also told the jury, Letecia wanted to live beyond their financial means, which also caused relationship issues.

11 News Reporter Melissa Henry tweeted updates from the courtroom (below), as a two hour recorded phone call was played between Al and Letecia. That call was arranged through the FBI with Al Stauch’s cooperation. In that call, Al asked Letecia multiple times, “Did you kill Gannon?” Letecia replied “no,” every time, and at points she was heard crying and screaming.

Al Stauch also accuses Letecia in that call of changing her story several times as to what happened to Gannon.

Letecia appeared the same in court as she has recently-- with her hair covering her face in a way that the rest of the room cannot see her face. She took notes and talked quietly with her lawyers.

