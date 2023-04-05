Bank robbery suspect caught following foot chase with police in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A bank robbery suspect didn’t make it far during a short foot chase with authorities on Wednesday, according to Pueblo Police.

Police are reporting they were called to a bank robbery at about 12:42 p.m. Investigators say a man went into the Sunflower Bank ner W. 29th Street and N. Elizabeth Street.

“The suspect was confronted by bank security and ran from the bank,” police wrote in a news release. “A short time later the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old, Josiah Scott, is captured by police after a short foot chase and struggle.”

Scott is charged with robbery and resisting arrest on top of four warrants he had.

According to online jail records, Scott was still in the Pueblo County Jail as of 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

