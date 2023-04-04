WANTED: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for suspected hit-and-run driver

Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado.
Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with tracking down a hit-and-run driver.

A statewide alert was issued on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation asking the public to be on the lookout for a white van. The van is described as a 2017 Chevy van with Colorado license plate ROQ-644. The van had the word “Rotech” on the outside.

The crash was reported at about 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday close to Park Avenue West and North Globeville Road in Denver. The occupants of the victim’s vehicle were seriously injured, according to police.

If you see the van you’re asked to call 911. If you have information on the case, you’re asked to call 720-337-1029.

