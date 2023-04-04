Springtime activities at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open year-round and does not close or slow down during the winter.

Before planning a trip to the zoo, PR and Social Media Manager Rachel Wright said advance timed e-tickets are required for members and the general public.

An animal feeding experience that is available year-round is feeding the giraffes. This happens everyday, rain or shine. To feed the giraffes, it’s $3 per lettuce bundle or $5 for two bundles.

One thing the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is known for is getting guests very close to animals.

“Yes, we try to connect guests with animals and we hope that inspires them to support conservation efforts for their wild counterparts,” said Wright. “One way guests can make those up-close connections with an individual here and make a direct impact on conservation is with our elephant feedings.”

Feeding the African elephants is a seasonal experience that just started back up on March 1.

“For $10 to $15 per feeding, guests can line up from 11 to 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 to 3 p.m., in Encounter Africa and step right up to meet one of our African elephants,” said Wright. “That donation goes directly to support our conservation partner, Tsavo Trust, who protects African elephants and rhinos from poachers and other threats in the wild in Kenya. Through these feedings, we can send $75,000 per year to Tsavo Trust, so guests can have an amazing experience and know they’re supporting a really important cause.”

In addition to the animal feeding experiences, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has many dining options for the guests to enjoy. One of their restaurants, Pizza with a View, has a pizza oven from Italy.

“Our food and beverage partner, the SSA group, has really elevated the options that are available,” said Wright. “We have a whole menu of Neapolitan pizzas that are absolutely delicious, really high end yummy salads, or you can get a glass of beer or wine and enjoy it while you’re having a fun day at the zoo.”

Wright said if you are looking for a great time to visit the zoo, now is the time.

“Up until Memorial Day Weekend, tickets for daytime admission are $5 less, compared to our peak season,” said Wright.

For anymore information on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, click here.

