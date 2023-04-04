Rollover crash on Bijou west of downtown Colorado Springs

WATCH: Rollover crash on Bijou west of downtown Colorado Springs
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed down part of a busy road west of downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Just before 3:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Bijou just over I-25. At that time, westbound Bijou was closed as at least one vehicle rolled. Last time 11 News checked in with police, they weren’t aware of any serious injuries.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a road closure impacting traffic.

