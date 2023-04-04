Rollover crash on Bijou west of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed down part of a busy road west of downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Just before 3:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Bijou just over I-25. At that time, westbound Bijou was closed as at least one vehicle rolled. Last time 11 News checked in with police, they weren’t aware of any serious injuries.

