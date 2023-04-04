20-vehicle crash shuts down northbound I-25 in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 is closed at Castle Rock due to a 20-vehicle pileup on the interstate Tuesday morning.

Colorado Department of Transportation reports that the crash is between exits 182 and 184. Drivers can expect delays during crash clean-up.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says there were no serious injuries reported, though one person went to the hospital as a precaution.

A semi-truck may have caused the crash, but State Patrol did have specifics on how.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.