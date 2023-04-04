EPC Sheriff investigating shooting involving officers at Citadel Mall

Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night(Wanye Hicks)
By Luke Siggins and Adam Atchison
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a large police presence at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs is due to a shooting involving officers.

Police tell 11 News a specialized unit spotted multiple suspects inside a stolen vehicle at the mall Monday evening. Several people then ran from the scene.

Five people are detained. At least three of them are juveniles, according to police.

It’s still unclear if the suspects fired at officers first.

We are awaiting a news conference on the investigation.

This article will be updated as details come into the KKTV newsroom.

