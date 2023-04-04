Investigators: Fire in Cimarron Hills considered suspicious

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that burned dangerously close to homes Sunday afternoon is considered suspicious, investigators said Monday.

The fire started off Galley and Peterson around 3 p.m. and grew rapidly, forcing 30 homes to evacuate.

Falcon and Cimarron Hills fire departments were first to respond.

“We did come into heavy fire, heavy brush at that tine,” said Virpi Mattson, spokesperson for the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they sent crews out to assist, due to the heavy fuels involved. Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

Cimmarron Hill FD will be giving a media brief soon at Galley and Peterson. Some photos from approx. 40 min ago included here. pic.twitter.com/9RQ2T4E5NW — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 2, 2023

Security, Fountain. Black Forest, Monument and Ellicott fire departments, as well as the Colorado Springs Utilities Wildland Team also assisted with the fire.

“This fire is under heavy wind conditions, as you can see. The wind conditions have been shifting throughout this fire,” Mattson said of why firefighters opted to enact evacuation orders. “... When something like this starts, it can obviously take off pretty fast.”

Families were allowed to return home within hours, and no houses were lost. Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted Sunday night that the fire was 90 percent contained. That was brought to full containment by late Monday morning.

While investigators consider the circumstances around the fire suspicious, they are still trying to determine the exact cause and origin.

