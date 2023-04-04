EXPLAINER: Why there was so much dust over Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Blowing dust briefly blocked out the blue sky and mountains in Colorado Springs late Monday afternoon.

The view from one our employee's homes on a normal day, versus the view late Monday afternoon. (KKTV)

Our meteorologists say this is due to strong winds carrying dust from the San Luis Valley hundreds of miles.

“When winds pick up this strong it is always a concern for blowing dirt and dust,” 11 News meteorologist Sydney Jackson said.

There was a blowing dust advisory in place in the Colorado Springs area Monday due to this concern. Another blowing dust advisory will be in effect for some in southern Colorado Tuesday, though not the Springs. The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues dust advisories because they can cause low visibility, creating hazardous driving conditions. If you’re sensitive to dust, stay indoors when there’s a lot of dust outside.

Here's a quick update for anyone wondering about the dust out there this evening! pic.twitter.com/hdzqkEdk8q — Brady Brewster (@bradygbrewster) April 4, 2023

