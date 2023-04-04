EXPLAINER: Why there was so much dust over Colorado Springs Tuesday

A driver facing the mountains Monday evening.
A driver at Circle and Hancock, facing the direction of the mountains Monday evening.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Blowing dust briefly blocked out the blue sky and mountains in Colorado Springs late Monday afternoon.

The view from one our employee's homes on a normal day, versus the view late Monday afternoon.
The view from one our employee's homes on a normal day, versus the view late Monday afternoon.(KKTV)

Our meteorologists say this is due to strong winds carrying dust from the San Luis Valley hundreds of miles.

“When winds pick up this strong it is always a concern for blowing dirt and dust,” 11 News meteorologist Sydney Jackson said.

There was a blowing dust advisory in place in the Colorado Springs area Monday due to this concern. Another blowing dust advisory will be in effect for some in southern Colorado Tuesday, though not the Springs. The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues dust advisories because they can cause low visibility, creating hazardous driving conditions. If you’re sensitive to dust, stay indoors when there’s a lot of dust outside.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect dead after shooting with Colorado Springs police at Citadel Mall
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH REPLAY: Opening Statements in Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Police lights road
Motorcycle rider killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Investigators: Fire in Cimarron Hills considered suspicious

Latest News

The downtown Colorado Springs Mountain Metro bus terminal.
Downtown Colorado Springs bus station closed for possible meth contamination
Citadel mall shooting
Police shooting at Colorado Springs Citadel Mall
4.4.23
Strong wind continues for Tuesday
Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Investigators: Fire in Cimarron Hills considered suspicious