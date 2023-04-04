Downtown Colorado Springs bus station closed for possible meth contamination

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The restrooms at the downtown Colorado Springs bus station will be closed until further notice for possible meth contamination.

A spokesperson for Mountain Metro Transit says the problem was discovered last week after a security guard fell ill.

“During a routine inspection of the restrooms at the Downtown Terminal on Thursday, March 30, a security officer became ill and was taken by ambulance to the hospital where they were later released,” Elaine Sheridan wrote in a news release Monday.

The restrooms were closed as a precaution and deep cleaned over the weekend. Monday, Mountain Metro was informed that the security guard may have been exposed to meth during that inspection.

“As a result, the bathrooms were immediately closed. The restrooms will remain closed until they can be thoroughly tested and if needed, MMT will conduct any necessary mitigation,” Sheridan said.

Prior to Thursday’s inspection, Mountain Metro had already upped its security presence at the downtown station, particularly around the restrooms. Janitorial service hours were increased in March.

The bus station is located at the corner of Nevada and Kiowa.

