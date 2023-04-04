Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect dead after shooting with Colorado Springs police at Citadel Mall
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Police lights road
Motorcycle rider killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
A driver at Circle and Hancock, facing the direction of the mountains Monday evening.
EXPLAINER: Why there was so much dust over Colorado Springs Tuesday

Latest News

WATCH: Day 2 of the Trial for Letecia Stauch - Witness Testimony
WATCH: Day 2 of the Trial for Letecia Stauch - Witness Testimony
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH REPLAY: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
403 fire spreads more than 1400 acres and displaces residents
403 Fire that scorched more than 1,000 acres in Colorado caused by a human, according to investigators
People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
A squirrel has learned to ring a bell for a treat
A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking gray whales.
WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales