Colorado Springs police searching for missing teen

Laura Rhoades
Laura Rhoades(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police need your help finding a missing teen.

Laura Rhoades, 17, has been missing since Monday night. There are concerns for her welfare, as she is not dressed for the cold weather conditions.

Police say Laura was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive. Call CSPD at 719-444-7000 right away if you know where she is.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect dead after shooting with Colorado Springs police at Citadel Mall
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Police lights road
Motorcycle rider killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Investigators: Fire in Cimarron Hills considered suspicious

Latest News

4.4.23
Strong wind continues for Tuesday
I-25 at mile marker 180, just south of the crash. Traffic can be seen backing up.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound I-25 in Castle Rock
Fire burning in Park County Colorado 3/30/23.
403 Fire in Park County now 25 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
African elephant feedings started back up at The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on March 1.
Springtime activities at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo