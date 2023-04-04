Colorado Springs police searching for missing teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police need your help finding a missing teen.

Laura Rhoades, 17, has been missing since Monday night. There are concerns for her welfare, as she is not dressed for the cold weather conditions.

Police say Laura was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive. Call CSPD at 719-444-7000 right away if you know where she is.

Missing Juvenile – Laura Rhoades, 17 years old, last seen area of 3500 Briargate Blvd around 8:30 PM. Not wearing clothing appropriate for upcoming weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/YX1LW0wSME — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 4, 2023

