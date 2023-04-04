City of Colorado Springs election results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CLICK HERE for unofficial election results.

A runoff is expected for the Colorado Springs mayoral race with 12 candidates vying to replace Mayor John Suthers. If one candidate does not receive more than 50 percent of the votes, a runoff between the two top candidates will be held May 16 with a new mayor being sworn in on June 6.

Tuesday is Election Day and ballots are due by 7 p.m. Voters are choosing a new mayor, three at-large city council seats, the District 3 City Council seat and a ballot item concerning the TOPS tax. Click here for more on the TOPS tax.

The mayoral candidates are listed below in the order they will appear on the ballot:

Sallie Clark

Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

John Tig Tiegen

Yemi Mobolade

Christopher Mitchell

Lawrence Joseph Martinez

Longinos Gonzalez Jr.

Tom Strand

Andrew Dalby

Jim Miller

Darryl Glenn

Wayne Williams

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

The At-Large candidates are:

-Jaymen Johnson

-David Leinweber

-Lynette Crow-Iverson

-Katherine “Kat” Gayle

-Brian Risley

-Roland Rainey, Jr.

-Glenn Carlson

-Jay Inman

-Chineta Davis

-Gordon KIingenschmitt

-Jane Northrup Glenn

The District 3 candidates include:

-Michelle Renee Talarico

-Scott Hiller

