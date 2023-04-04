403 Fire that scorched more than 1,000 acres in Colorado caused by a human, according to investigators

403 fire spreads more than 1400 acres and displaces residents
403 fire spreads more than 1400 acres and displaces residents(kktv)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM MDT
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that scorched an estimated 1,500 acres in Colorado as of Tuesday was started by a human, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

The 403 Fire burning in Park and Teller Counties was first spotted on March 30 and as of Tuesday afternoon had burned an estimated 1,518 acres.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office explained the fire started behind a resident’s home following the improper disposal of ashes. The suspect has not been publicly identified.

“We are seeking criminal charges and will to the fullest extent of the law. This fire was preventable. While it may seem early in the fire season, we remind everyone to use caution when dealing with any open flames, ashes or heat sources,” said Park County Sheriff, Tom McGraw.

The fire prompted evacuations in both Teller and Park Counties. As of Tuesday evening, 60 percent of the fire had been contained.

