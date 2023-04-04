2023 Colorado Springs Election: What to look for on election day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As election day approaches, 11 News is outlining what to look out for before, during and after the results come in.

On the ballot is the position of mayor, several city council seats, and an extension of the TOPS tax for local parks.

Election Day for the city is Tuesday, and many voters in Colorado Springs told 11 News they decided to wait until this week to vote so they could do a little extra research and make sure they are making an informed decision.

“I like to try to get it in as soon as I can but this time around I wanted to take my time, there’s a lot of options so I wanted the extra couple of days to look through her more,” said Maureen Sterrenberg, who dropped her ballot off outside the city administration building in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Ballots need to be into one of the drop boxes around the city by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. While there is no in-person voting, there will be people at the city administration building ready to help voters. If you never got a ballot, but should have, you can pick it up there. They will also be helping anyone who isn’t registered to vote. Staff will also help those with disabilities fill out their ballot.

After 7 p.m., the ballots will be counted. The first round of results will be out by around 7:30, with updates every hour throughout the night. 11 News will have those results on our website as well as live on-air.

After election day, the city takes eight days to count all ballots, including overseas and military ballots, and issue corrections to any ballots that need new signatures or are damaged. The results are certified on Friday, April 14.

This will also be the day the city announces whether the election will go to a runoff. This will only be for the mayoral candidates, and will happen if none of the candidates gets more that 50% of the vote. With 12 people running, the city clerk, Sarah Johnson, said a runoff is very likely.

This would be between the two candidates with the most votes and would take place in May for the winning candidate to be sworn in on June 6.

