2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Hwy. 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday. (Source: KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – Two girls are dead following a rollover crash in North Dakota in which no one was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Highway 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The crash report said a 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup when she lost control on the icy road, went into the median and rolled. The woman and the two girls in the pickup were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the girls was thrown onto the road, where she was then hit by a passing semitruck. The other girl was thrown into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said she could be facing charges, but did not elaborate.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. Identities have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence outside The Citadel Mall on Monday night
Suspect dead after shooting with Colorado Springs police at Citadel Mall
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Police lights road
Motorcycle rider killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Firefighters contained a fire near a neighborhood that forced many to evacuate Sunday afternoon.
Investigators: Fire in Cimarron Hills considered suspicious

Latest News

4.4.23
Strong wind continues for Tuesday
I-25 at mile marker 180, just south of the crash. Traffic can be seen backing up.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound I-25 in Castle Rock
Video catches a car crashing into a Houston home. (KTRK, RING CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM HOMEOWNER,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes into house, narrowly missing child leaving the bathroom
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
Couple uses Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle win for fertility treatments, welcomes baby