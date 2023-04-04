1, killed, 3 injured in east Pueblo shooting

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after four people were shot in a home on Pueblo’s east side late Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East 11th Street at 11:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting, where they found a man dead and three women injured. One of the injured victims had life-threatening injuries.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

